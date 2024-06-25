Meeting of Turkish, Russian presidents possible in Astana, Kremlin says

25 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Astana is being considered.

Azernews reports, citing official sources that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told RIA Novosti.

"Yes. Such a possibility is currently being considered," the official representative of the Kremlin said.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced in an interview with "Habertürk" that the two leaders could meet in the capital of Kazakhstan.

