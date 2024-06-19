Europe discloses amount of its underground gas storage

19 June 2024 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

The occupancy level in European underground gas storage (SGS) is close to 74%.

Citing TASS, Azernews reports that at the moment, a thousand cubic meters of gas is sold for about 380 US dollars on the stock exchange in Europe.

"Gazprom" supplies 42.4 million cubic meters of gas per day to Europe via transit from the territory of Ukraine. This volume was confirmed by both the company and the operator in Ukraine - "Operator GTS Ukraine".

In 2020, the maximum limit of occupancy level of YQAs was 77%.

