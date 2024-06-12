Japan and US may start joint production of missiles for Patriot systems

12 June 2024 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Companies in the Japanese defense sector may start manufacturing missiles for Patriot anti-missile systems together with American partners, Azernews reports.

It is noted that such an idea was discussed during the talks held in Tokyo between representatives of the defense complexes of Japan and the United States. It provides for the joint Japanese-American production of missiles, including missiles for Patriot systems, in Japan.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to establish working groups to further discuss issues of enhancing cooperation in the defense sector, including the production and maintenance of weapons. Another area of bilateral defense cooperation between Tokyo and Washington should be the re-equipment and modernization of American ships and aircraft in Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden agreed to launch negotiations on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the defense sector earlier in April 2024. It is expected that Tokyo and Washington will hold regular consultations at various levels on this topic from now on.

---

