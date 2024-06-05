Josep Borrell: EU supports Biden's Gaza ceasefire plan

5 June 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union fully supports the road map proposed by US President Joe Biden, which will lead to a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to Azernews, Joseph Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Relations and Security Policy, said this.

"The EU appreciates the efforts of the US, Egypt, and Qatar to stop the war between Israel and Hamas," he said.

According to him, peace and stability in the Middle East meet the interests of both peoples, the region as a whole and the whole world.

"The EU calls on both sides to accept and implement Biden's proposed three-phase solution for a ceasefire in Gaza," Borrell added.

It should be noted that on May 31, Biden proposed a three-stage ceasefire plan for the Gaza Strip to Israel and Hamas.

