North Korean leader condemns South Korea's military exercises

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised to take "extremely tough" actions against South Korea's show of force, Azernews reports.

According to the agency, on Tuesday, during a visit to the Academy of Defense Sciences on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of its foundation, Kim Jong-un said that the South Korean military "threatened our sovereignty with the use of weapons."

"This is a very dangerous provocation that cannot be ignored, and a game with fire, from which we cannot help but become enraged," he said.

The North Korean leader called the possession of a spy satellite an "inevitable" decision to protect its sovereignty and condemned South Korea's military actions for a show of force.

The North Korean leader promised to take "absolute and overwhelmingly harsh actions" against South Korea's rash decision to demonstrate force in response to North Korea's satellite launch.

The South Korean and US Air Forces continue scheduled exercises over the Yellow Sea, which began on May 27. More than 90 aircraft are taking part in the exercises.

On Monday, North Korea launched a satellite rocket towards the Yellow Sea. Later, the missile disappeared from radar, its fragments were found at sea. Pyongyang explained that the launch vehicle exploded in the air, most likely due to an engine malfunction.

