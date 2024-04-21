President of TRNC to visit Azerbaijan in near future

21 April 2024 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar announced that he will visit Azerbaijan in the near future, Azernews reports, citing the leader of the Northern Cyprus Federation as telling at the event organized on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the establishment of the North Cyprus Taekwondo, Karate, Judo, Aikido Federation.

Ersin Tatar welcomed the Azerbaijani guests who participated in the event and emphasized that they are interested in the development of cooperation in the field of sports.

The President of the TRNC also spoke about the importance of his visit to Azerbaijan.

