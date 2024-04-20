19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium set to take place in east China

20 April 2024 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

The 19th biennial meeting of the Western Pacific Naval Symposium (WPNS) will open on Sunday in the port city of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province, Azernews reports.

Themed "Seas of Shared Future," the four-day meeting will see over 180 navy representatives from 29 countries in attendance, Qu Tao from the office of the PLA Navy staff department told a press briefing in Qingdao on Saturday.

Qu said the WPNS has grown into an important platform for navies of various countries to engage in communication, enhance mutual trust and deepen cooperation.

The Chinese navy is willing to work together with its counterparts to promote global and regional marine governance, tackle maritime safety risks and challenges, and advance building a marine community with a shared future, Qu said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz