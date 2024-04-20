PM Kobakhidze, EIB S Caucasus Head discuss “positive dynamics” of Georgian economy

20 April 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Friday discussed “positive dynamics” of the country’s economic growth and macroeconomic trends with Maciej Czura, the Head of the European Investment Bank's Regional Representation for the South Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The officials emphasised “successful” cooperation between the Government and the EIB as a “leading financial institution”, the Government Administration said.

The meeting also highlighted the role of EIB-financed and ongoing investment projects for development of infrastructure of the country, noting the importance of the current East-West Highway project.

The head of the Georgian Government thanked Czura for his support and noted the Government “values the fruitful cooperation” with the EIB.

He also expressed hope the EIB would continue to support Georgia in financing investment projects in priority areas for the country.

The EIB has invested €1.6 billion in investment projects, the Administration said.

