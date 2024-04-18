UK reveals inflation

18 April 2024 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to the National Statistical Office (ONS) of the United Kingdom, in March 2024, consumer prices increased by 3.2% compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

This figure turned out to be higher than expected by analysts, whose forecasts were 3.1%. Inflation in March was the lowest since September 2021 and decreased compared to February, when it was 3.4%. On a monthly basis, prices increased by 0.6%, which corresponds to the level of February.

The price index excluding food, alcohol, tobacco and energy (CPI Core) increased by 4.2% year-on-year in March, which is the lowest since December 2021. On a monthly basis, it also amounted to 0.6%, maintaining stability compared to the previous month.

The retail price index (RPI) increased by 4.3% in March compared to the same period last year, which is slightly less than in February (4.5%).

