Lufthansa cancels most flights in Europe

Lufthansa tops the list of airlines that have canceled the most flights in Europe, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The largest German airline canceled 5.99 percent of its flights in the first three months of the year (6,803 cancellations). In the same period of 2023, this figure was just under three percent. One of the reasons for the cancellation is the repeated strikes in the first quarter.

Flightright stated that the number of strikes has increased significantly, and also openly criticized the airline.

The second place in the ranking is occupied by the Dutch airline KLM with a share of 2.27 percent (1,294 cancellations) of flight cancellations.

Austrian Airlines took the third place with 2.25 percent. Another German airline, Eurowings (1.51 percent), is in fourth place.

