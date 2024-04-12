Armenia appoints military attaché to its embassy in UK

12 April 2024 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu

The Armenian government has appointed a military attaché to the embassy of Armenia in the UK.

Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media that the respective decision was adopted during Friday's Cabinet session of the government.

Further to the information, the rationale for this decision states that security cooperation between Armenia and the UK is developing, and includes as well command training conducted by UK officers, participation in international peacekeeping forces, as well as military and politico-military consultations that are held every year.

"This collaboration is carried out on the basis of a memorandum signed in 2004," the source says.

Recall that yesterday India announced that it appointed its military attaché to Yerevan for the first time. This comes after India's support of weapons and ammunition to Yerevan amid already-solved conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Moreover, India has already agreed with Armenia on the supply of Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers, Akash short-range antiaircraft missile system, and several other Indian-made weapons.

Azerbaijani Government thinks that this further aggravates the already-tense situation in the South Caucasus as well as hampering the peace process in the region.

---

