Armenia ready to complete border delimitation with Georgia: Armenian FM

11 April 2024 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The delimitation of Armenia-Georgia border is currently two-thirds complete. Both sides are ready to end this long process, which has lasted more than three decades, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told journalists, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

However, he found it difficult to clarify the dates of the last negotiations between the countries on this issue, suggesting that they could have taken place about three to four years ago.

In January, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia and Georgia had agreed to take the measures necessary to complete the border delimitation process.

