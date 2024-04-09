Farmers stage border checks for fake Made in Italy goods

9 April 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Italian farmers association Coldiretti staged a big rally featuring thousands of its members at the Brenner Pass between Italy and Austria on Monday and staged checks with police on lorries to see if they were transporting counterfeit Italian food products, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"The Brenner Pass is a symbol of the passage of the fake Made in Italy products that invade our market and so we are re-launching our battle for the transparency of the origin of goods on labels, something which is a right of European citizens, from here," said Coldiretti President Ettore Prandini said this "The aim is to defend citizens' health and farmers' incomes by extending the obligation to indicate the origin on the label to all food products on the market in the EU".

