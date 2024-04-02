Putin vows to reach people behind terrorist attack at Crocus City concert hall

2 April 2024 21:56 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on Tuesday "to reach" those who "ordered" the March 22 terrorist attack at the concert hall in Moscow region.

Speaking at a meeting with the Interior Ministry Board in Moscow, Putin emphasized the importance of establishment of "all the links in the chain," including "the ultimate criminal beneficiaries of this atrocity."

"There is no doubt we will reach them," he stressed.

According to the Russian president, the organizers and perpetrators of the terrorist attack pursued the goal of dividing the Russian society, "sewing discord and panic, strife and hatred." "We must not let them do that," he stressed.

Putin said actions of all services and commercial organizations responsible for the Crocus City Hall's security will be analyzed and assessed.

"We paid a very high price. And the whole analysis of the situation should be extremely objective and professional," he said.

At least 144 people were killed and more than 550 others injured when gunmen opened fire at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast. Russia has charged four people for being directly involved in the attack.

