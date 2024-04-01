Washington is trying to hold meeting leaders of US, Japanese and S. Korean leaders

1 April 2024 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Washington is negotiating a trilateral meeting between U.S. President Joseph Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yun Seok-el, Azernews reports, citing Japanese media outlets.

It is proposed to hold a trilateral meeting within the framework of the NATO summit, which will be held in Washington in July. It is reported that the US president has a plan to invite the Prime Minister of Japan and the head of state of South Korea to this summit.

Although there is no information about the issues that will be discussed at a possible trilateral meeting. It is known that the main issue of concern to Washington, Tokyo and Seoul is North Korea's nuclear and missile activities.

It should be noted that over the past two years, the leaders of the United States, Japan and South Korea have held several trilateral meetings. The first meeting in this format took place last August at the residence of the American leader in Camp David, Maryland. At that meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues of global and regional security, economic cooperation, including in the Asia-Pacific region.

---

