Elections wrap up in 32 Turkish provinces

31 March 2024 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

Elections have ended in 32 Turkish provinces, Azernews reports.

The voting process for local self-government elections held in Turkey has ended in 32 provinces of the country.

According to the decision of the Turkish High Election Commission, taking into account the time of sunset, the voting period in these provinces was moved forward by one hour and started at 07:00 and ended at 16:00 local time.

Except for those regions, polling stations in most provinces of Turkey will be closed at 17:00 local time.

A total of 34 political parties and independent candidates are competing in the elections, including the ruling Justice and Development Party.

---

