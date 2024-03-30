Hostage crisis in Netherlands ends as all people held captive in cafe released

30 March 2024 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

The hostage crisis in the Netherlands has ended after all the people taken hostage in a café have been released, Azernews reports.

Note that several people were held hostage in a building in the town of Ede, in central Netherlands.

A large number of police and fire trucks were dispatched to the area due to the hostage-taking incident in a cafe in Ede, the Netherlands. Police asked people to stay away from the city center and not to go around the cafe to watch the incident. Around 150 houses in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure and people were evacuated to a safe place.

