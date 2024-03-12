Cristiano Ronaldo scores 750 goals at club level

12 March 2024 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Portuguese footballer of Saudi Al-Nasr Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 750th goal at the club level, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Al‑Nasr with Cristiano Ronaldo lost to Al‑Ainu from the UAE in the second match of the quarter-finals of the Asian Football Confederation Champions League. The match was held in Riyadh. The match ended with a score of 3:2 in favor of Al‑Nasr.

In extra time, the teams scored another goal, and Cristiano Ronaldo's goal from the penalty spot in the 118th minute allowed the hosts to escape defeat by the sum of two matches. In the penalty shootout, the guests turned out to be more accurate — 3:1.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, joined the main squad of Al‑Nasr, scored a goal in extra time from the penalty spot (the 750th at club level) and converted his attempt in a penalty shootout.

Taking into account his performance for the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo scored 878 goals.

---

