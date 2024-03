3 March 2024 20:28 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis, called on countries to end the arms race and restore trust.

"How much money is spent on military expenses, and due to the current situation, they continue to increase. I really hope that the international community will understand that disarmament is an obligation, a moral obligation," the Pope said.

