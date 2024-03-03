3 March 2024 22:31 (UTC+04:00)

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneisl said that she moved to Russia.

"I moved to Russia because it is a truly free country," Kneisl said at the World Youth Festival.

The former minister added that he is preparing to build a house to stay in the east of Russia. Kneisl admitted that he is not a resident of the city.

In September 2023, the former foreign minister of Austria said that he plans to move to St. Petersburg to work at the GORKI center within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum. He is the founder and director of this center.

---

