USA launches satellites into orbit to track hypersonic weapons

15 February 2024 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

The Falcon 9 rocket launched satellites into orbit to track hypersonic weapons as part of the USSF-124 mission of the US Space Force, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Earlier, the Pentagon announced plans to launch satellites designed to monitor hypersonic weapons into low-Earth orbit. Two of them will be equipped with tracking devices for hypersonic and ballistic missiles, and four will be part of the fighter escort system.

HBTSS satellites (hypersonic and Ballistic Space Tracking sensor) will allow the detection of hypersonic and ballistic missiles, as well as other "modern weapons". It is expected that in the next few weeks, specialists will conduct a series of tests and checks to confirm the normal operation of the devices. Two years have been allocated for further testing of satellites in orbit.

It should be noted that the American military-industrial companies L3Harris Technologies and Northrop Grumman are engaged in the preparation of satellites for HBTSS. In January 2021, the companies received $122 million and $155 million from the Pentagon for these purposes, respectively.

---

