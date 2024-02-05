Scientists explain origin of pyramid found in Antarctica

5 February 2024 22:00 (UTC+04:00)

Geologists from the University of California in the USA have denied the existence of pyramids in the mountains of Antarctica and noted that these are pyramid-shaped mountains, Azernews reports, citing the news portal "LiveScience".

Earlier, reports appeared in the media that pyramidal figures of unknown origin located in the Ellsworth massif in Antarctica were found on satellite images. According to scientists, this mountain was discovered in 1935 and is considered one of the peaks of the mountain range. The unusual shape of the mountain was formed as a result of erosion: when the glacier melts, water fills between the cracks of the mountain, freezes and turns into ice, expanding the cracks in the mountain. The process repeats many times over millions of years, the rocks gradually take the shape of a pyramid.

"This is an ordinary mountain. Most mountains on Earth resemble pyramids, but usually have two or three sides. As it is now, the four sides are rare, but there is nothing unusual about this," the scientists noted.

