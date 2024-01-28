Korean composer Unsuk Chin wins Ernst von Siemens Music Prize

28 January 2024 21:14 (UTC+04:00)

Korean composer Unsuk Chin is the winner of the Ernst von Siemens Music Prize 2024, Azernews reports citing Korea JoongAng Daily.

Chin is the first Asian to win the award. On Friday, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon sent a letter to Chin, congratulating her on the achievement.

“We give Chin a big round of applause on behalf of the respect we have for the passion and painstaking efforts she has poured out all this time,” the letter reads. “We are sure that the reputation of Chin will continue to shine brightly as she has built her own unique musical identity. This award has once again proved to the world the outstanding talents of Korean classical musicians. We will continue to support Chin and her endeavors to bring comfort and joy to audiences all over the world with her beautiful melodies and harmonies.”

Chin, 62, has won a plethora of prestigious awards, including the 2004 Grawemeyer Award, 2017 Wihrui Sibelius Prize and 2018 Marie-Josée Kravis Prize for New Music. She is currently the artistic director of the Tongyeong International Music Festival.

The Ernst von Siemens Music Prize is regarded as the Nobel Prize of classical music. Since its establishment in 1974, the main prize annually honors one contributor in compositions, interpretations, writings or teachings in music. Previous winners include composer Benjamin Britten, conductor Herbert von Karajan and pianist Maurizio Pollini.

