President Erdoğan to Turkiye's Space Conqueror: You will make nation proud

17 January 2024 18:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Ali Kürşat Büyükada

President Erdoğan met with Alper Gezeravcı via video conference during the Cabinet Meeting held yesterday. While Erdoğan conveyed his greetings to the cabinet members, Gezeravcı said that he was in quarantine in Orlando, Florida.

Gezeravcı: We have completed all the preparations and are waiting for the duty hour, Mr. President.

President Erdoğan: You will be our first citizen to perform a space mission. You will truly make our nation proud. Are you ready?

When asked, Gezeravcı stated that they were ready to carry out this task with all their might.

Further to the conversation, President Erdoğan said: This mission is very valuable both in terms of its scientific mission and as a source of inspiration for our children and youth. Hopefully this will be a new beginning. We will continue this mission. We will always aim higher. We wish success to you and your teammates. I hope you complete this task in good health. May Allah help you. Have a nice trip.

Gezeravcı: We are grateful to you for being instrumental in opening this curtain that limits our dreams for our future generations. Thank you very much. I convey the greetings of the Action 3 team.

During his 14-day stay at the International Space Station, Gezeravcı will perform 13 experiments in the space environment, including the science experiment suggested by the children at Muş Science and Art Center. The experiments prepared by universities and research institutions for this mission were evaluated by a commission consisting of TUA and TÜBİTAK space experts as a result of the call.

Recall that the first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, is going on a 14-day space journey tonight. The launch, which will take place at 01.11 tonight, will be made in the US state of Florida.

Within the scope of the first manned space mission of the National Space Program, the historical 14-day journey of the first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravcı, will begin on the night between January 17 and January 18. The Axiom Mission 3 (Ax-3) crew, including Turkiye's first space traveller, Alper Gezeravcı, will head towards the International Space Station (ISS). The launch from Florida will take place on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 01.11 Turkiye time. Docking with the International Space Station (ISS) will take place on January 19 at 13.15. With this step, the first manned space mission of the National Space Program, which Turkiye announced in 2021, will reach its goal.

---

