Lai Ching-te from Taiwan’s ruling party claims victory in presidential election

13 January 2024 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Lai Ching-te, from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), claimed victory in Taiwan’s presidential election, addressing his supporters at a rally, Azernews reports.

Earlier, Hou You-yi, from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party which supported dialogue with mainland China, and another opposition candidate, Ko Wen-je, chairman of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), conceded their defeat to Lai.

---

