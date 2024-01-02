Turkiye denies reports of minesweepers passing through Black Sea

2 January 2024 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev

The Turkish authorities have rejected claims that minesweepers presented by the UK to Ukraine allegedly passed through the Black Sea straits, Azernews reports.

According to the information, such allegations do not correspond to reality. The document emphasizes that Turkey strictly adheres to the Montreux Convention, which sets the rules of passage through the straits, and has not allowed the passage of warships since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine.

It is also reported that Turkiye has notified its NATO allies that the passage of military vessels to the Black Sea through the Turkish straits will not be allowed until the end of hostilities.

