Uzbekistan plans to attract $2 billion to the electrical industry

19 December 2023 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

New production facilities, including household appliances, will be created in Akhangaran and Bukhara, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Reportedly, Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on December 18 on the production and export of products with high added value.

At the meeting, among others, the topic of development of the chemical industry was touched upon. The President noted the presence in Uzbekistan of an “almost complete” range of raw materials necessary for its development.