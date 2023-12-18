Ottawa, Warsaw discuss increasing Canada's military presence on NATO's eastern flank

18 December 2023 19:53 (UTC+04:00)

Polish and Canadian defence ministers have discussed increasing the size of the Canadian contingent present on NATO's eastern flank, Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said after talks with his Canadian counterpart William Blair, Azernews reports.

"[During the meeting, the parties] made very important statements related to strengthening Canada's presence in Poland, Canadian military personnel on NATO's eastern flank," Kosiniak-Kamysh noted.

Note that the Canadian military was sent to Poland at the end of June 2015. This happened after representatives of the defence ministries of the two countries signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of strengthening defence and security on June 9 of the same year.

At the end of 2022, the Canadian authorities sent 40 specialists from the engineer-sapper forces to Poland to train the Ukrainian military as part of the UNIFIER mission.

