EU member states leaders vow support for Georgia’s candidacy ahead of summit

Leaders of European Union member states on Thursday vowed their support for granting the bloc’s membership candidate status to Georgia, ahead of the European Council summit that will address the enlargement package on Thursday and Friday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said “my friends” from Georgia had “really done a lot” to implement reforms for integration.

There are always issues that can be addressed in the future. However, we currently have a political situation where we have to make decisions, decisions not only about Ukraine and Moldova, but also about Georgia and Bosnia-Herzegovina”, Nausėda said.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov said his Government was unequivocally supporting Georgia’s EU candidacy bid, and added the country “deserves our support”.

Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, noted his Government supported proposals presented by the European Commission to the European Council regarding the bloc’s enlargement package, including on Georgia.

The German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he fully supported the conclusion of the European Commission on Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

Alexander De Croo, the Belgian Prime Minister, noted the European Commission's recommendation for the enlargement, which includes a package of reforms implemented in Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, was acceptable for his Government.

The European Council will meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to discuss the enlargement package, which includes decisions on 10 countries.

The decision must be taken by the leaders of the 27 member states of the EU on the basis of consensus.

The package includes granting Georgia the membership candidate status and starting membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, as well as countries of the Western Balkans.

