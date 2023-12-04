Uzbekistan, UAE agree to mutual recognition of driver’s licenses

4 December 2023 21:55 (UTC+04:00)

On December 2, a delegation led by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant General Pulat Bobojonov, met with the Deputy PM of the United Arab Emirates, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Sheikh Saif bin Zaid Al Nahyan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the MIA press service, during the meeting, an MoU “on mutual recognition and exchange of driver’s licenses between the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the government of the United Arab Emirates” was signed.

It is noted that upon the entry into force of this memorandum, citizens of both countries will have the right to drive vehicles with their national driver’s licenses during their visit to the territory of the other country (except for those who come for long-term residence).

Citizens of Uzbekistan who are residents of the UAE (long-term residents) and have a national driver’s license are exempted from passing the relevant theoretical and practical tests when obtaining a UAE driver’s license.

The document is scheduled to enter into force on January 27, 2024.

Also, at the meeting, the parties discussed the joint fight against transnational organized crime, terrorism, extremism, human trafficking and cybercrime, improving the skills of employees in these areas and exchanging mutual experience.

---

