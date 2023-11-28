28 November 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Argentina`s President-elect Javier Milei has decided to convert from Catholicism to Judaism, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

According to the agency, the Argentine leader took part in a Jewish service in Buenos Aires on November 25, where he received a blessing from a rabbi. Upon arrival in New York on November 27, Milei went to the grave of the famous Jewish rabbi Menachem-Mendl Schneerson in the Queens neighborhood. The gesture demonstrates "how committed the future leader is to deepening Argentina's cultural and political ties with Israel," the agency said. Thus, Milei can become the "most pro-Israeli leader in the history" of the country.

It should be noted that Argentina is home to the largest (more than 200 thousand people) Jewish community in Latin America. As the foreign media outlets remind, Milei has repeatedly started earlier that he intends to go to Israel, and also plans to move the Argentine embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Javier Milei, who heads the Libertarian Party, which is part of the right-wing alliance "Freedom is Coming", won the presidential election in Argentina. On the night of November 20, Mileiwas congratulated on his victory by his rival in the elections - Argentine Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who was a candidate from the ruling coalition "Union for the Motherland" - as well as a number of leaders of Latin American states.

---

