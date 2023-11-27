Uzbekistan to produce green hydrogen

27 November 2023 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

Shavkat Mirziyoyev started the process of establishing 3,000 tons of green hydrogen production capacity per year on the basis of the ammonia plant in Chirchik, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

In the future, wind turbines with a capacity of 2.4 GW will be installed in the republic, and it is planned to obtain 500 thousand tons of green ammonia from green hydrogen per year. It is reported that mineral fertilizers of this type can be sold 15-20% more expensive on the world market.

Uzkimyosanoat JSC, in cooperation with ACWA Power Company of Saudi Arabia, started to implement a green hydrogen production project in the city of Chirchik on a pilot basis. On November 27, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev started the process of establishing production facilities under the project.

In the first stage, it is planned to install wind turbines with a capacity of 52 MW in the Bukhara region to produce 3 thousand tons of hydrogen per year and process it into mineral fertilizers, as well as cover the consumption of electrolyzers.