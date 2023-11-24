Pakistani foreign ministry confirms plans to join BRICS

24 November 2023 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

Pakistan has filed an official request to join the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Pakistani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has told, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"Yes, I can confirm that Pakistan has made a formal request to join BRICS, which we believe is an important grouping of developing countries," Baloch said.

In her words, Pakistan has friendly relations with the majority of BRICS members and countries that were recently invited to join the organization.

"We believe that by joining BRICS, Pakistan can play an important role in furthering international cooperation and revitalizing inclusive multilateralism," Baloch added.