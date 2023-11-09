Turkish MFA congratulates Azerbaijan on occasion of State Flag Day
Turkish MFA shared a post on its official X account and congratulated Azerbaijan on the occasion of the State Flag Day, Azernews reports.
The post reads:
"We celebrate the State Flag Day of our Azerbaijani brothers with enthusiasm."
Azerbaycanlı kardeşlerimizin Devlet Bayrak Günü’nü coşkuyla kutluyoruz.#TekMilletİkiDevlet🇹🇷🇦🇿@AzerbaijanMFA pic.twitter.com/faiRIb3g9b— T.C. Dışişleri Bakanlığı (@TC_Disisleri) November 9, 2023
To recall that by the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 18, 2009, November 9 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as the State Flag Day.
