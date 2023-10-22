Magnitude 5.0 earthquake hits Australia's Victoria

22 October 2023 20:22 (UTC+04:00)

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake on the Great Ocean Road rattled parts of Melbourne in the early hours of October 22 morning, Report informs referring to The Age.

Geoscience Australia reported the epicentre of the quake in the Cape Otway regions, 150 kilometers south-west of Melbourne, at an estimated depth of seven kilometres.

The quake struck about 2am on Sunday, with about 5000 people reporting they felt the quake as far as Sunshine in Melbourne’s west, St Kilda and Reservoir.

Victoria’s State Emergency Service said there had some calls for assistance, but there had only been minor damage and no injuries were reported.

