Russian Atom electric cars from the Kama plant can begin to be produced in Uzbekistan

6 October 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Tatarstan company “Kama” can begin assembling its electric car “Atom” in Uzbekistan. This became known during the III Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia, which was held on 4 October in Kazan, Azernews reports, citing UzDaily news agency.

Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Dmitry Volvach announced plans to localize the production of electric cars at the forum. According to him, Uzbek companies are interested in launching large-scale assembly of the Atom, and then in completely localizing the production of the electric car in their country, the Evening Kazan publication reports.

Volvach also described the Tatarstan car as a “breakthrough and high-quality electric car.”The Kama company, which produces an electric car, was founded by the head of KamAZ, Sergei Kogogin. Let us remind you that KamAZ actively cooperates with Uzbekistan, in particular in the field of training and hiring personnel.

The III Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia was held on October 4 in Kazan.

---

