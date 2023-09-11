Uzbekistan and China agree to implement 14 priority grant projects worth over $190 mln

11 September 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade (MIIT) hosted a meeting between Deputy Minister Sarvar Khamidov and Vice Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) Deng Boqing, Azernews reports, citing Kabar news agency.

According to the MIIT, during the negotiations, the parties discussed the progress of projects implemented using grant funds from the Government of China and considered prospects for expanding bilateral financial and technical cooperation.

The Chinese side highly appreciated the reforms carried out in Uzbekistan in recent years and expressed its readiness to further intensify interaction in the implementation of socially significant projects.

Following the meeting, a ceremony was held to sign a Memorandum on the implementation of 14 projects totaling over $190 million in such areas as agriculture and water management, healthcare, education and institutional development.

