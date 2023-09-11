200 evacuated from landslide-hit areas in western Georgia

11 September 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

At least 200 individuals have been evacuated from landslide-hit areas of the Guria region in Georgia’s west following heavy rains, flood, and landslides last week that killed three, local authorities said on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Figures from the ruling Georgian Dream party told the press on Sunday rescue and cleaning work was in progress and pledged to ensure “maximum support” to affected communities.

Archil Talakvadze, the Vice Parliament Speaker, said rescuing the citizens and ensuring their transfer to safe locations was the “number one priority”, and added subsequent efforts would include provision of alternate accommodation to them if necessary.

The official refrained from speaking about the damage inflicted to local infrastructure and citizens but noted the loss would exceed “millions of lari”, and added individuals and businesses could join disaster relief and humanitarian efforts.

Irakli Kobakhidze, the head of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said “all responsible” state agencies, from both central and local offices, were involved in the disaster relief.

Aleksandre Sarishvili, the Mayor of Lanchkhuti in the region, said the situation had been “stabilised” following the initial damage and added power would be restored to 200 of the 250 affected consumers by Tuesday.

He noted 357 customers remained without natural gas in the municipality and said a provider company was working “actively” to restore delivery “in the coming days”.

Two of three bodies that have been recovered in the region following the disaster were minors.

