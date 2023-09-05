Kazakhstan is a strategic partner for Italy

5 September 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Italy will continue to work together with Kazakhstan as a strategic partner, Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"We see Kazakhstan as a strategic partner and we will continue to work together," Tajani told reporters after his meeting with his Kazakh counterpart in the capital Astana.

"The situation is very positive and we want it to be even more so. We have built a strong friendship that will have a positive impact on our countries," he continued.

"We appreciate the country's comportment, not only in relation to the domestic reforms that we support, but also to the sensitivity and moderation with which it acts on the international stage", particularly on Ukraine and Afghanistan, said the foreign minister.

On cooperation, Tajani said that "Italy is an industrial country that needs raw materials" and that the "marriage between Italian industry and the raw materials of Kazakhstan can bring excellent results for both countries".

The foreign minister said he supported the creation of a business council for the growth of relations between the two countries and announced the upcoming inauguration of the Italian Cultural institute in Almaty, "as demonstration of the extent to which we believe in cultural diplomacy".

---

