Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world

3 September 2023 21:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu ordered the recall of all the country's ambassadors from around the world after the head of state analyzed the situation in Nigerian diplomatic missions. The corresponding statement was posted on Saturday on the page of the presidential administration in the social network X (formerly known as Twitter), Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"President Bola Tinubu has directed the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide," the statement says.

Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

