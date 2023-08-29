Uzbekistan and Qatar sign economic agreements

29 August 2023 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

The documents are aimed at promoting and protecting mutual investments, as well as preventing tax evasion, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

The President signed two decisions "On the approval of the international agreement", the Ministry of Justice reports.

The documents confirmed the following agreements between the governments of Uzbekistan and Qatar signed on June 6 in Samarkand:

- on mutual promotion and protection of investments;

- on elimination of double taxation in relation to income tax and prevention of tax evasion.

The Ministry of Investments, Industry and Foreign Trade, as well as the Tax Committee have been designated as the authorized bodies responsible for the implementation of international agreements.

After the entry into force of these international agreements, the Cabinet of Ministers and heads of relevant ministries and departments were entrusted with the task of monitoring the implementation of the clauses of the documents.

