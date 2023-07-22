Uzbekistan produced more than 161 thousand passenger cars in H1 2023

22 July 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Over the past six month of the year, 161,610 passenger cars were produced in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, Cobalt was the most produced car during the reporting period.

Types of cars manufactured in Uzbekistan in January-June 2023:

— Cobalt - 49,458 units

— Lacetti-Gentra - 37,084 units

— Damas - 34,944 units

— Tracker – 15,071 units

— Onix - 11,222 units

— Nexia T-250 - 2,056 units

— Special passenger cars - 11,775 units

It should be reminded that UzAuto Motors suspended the conclusion of contracts for the sale of Damas, Labo, Cobalt and Gentra at the beginning of December 2022. Recently, the company announced that it would stop the sales of two Onix models as well.

In July, UzAuto Motors temporarily stopped the work of the car production lines in Asaka for about two weeks.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz