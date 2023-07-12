Finance Ministry does not rule out changes in Russia’s budget deficit in 2023

12 July 2023 19:59 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s Finance Ministry does not rule out a change in the federal budget deficit in 2023 "both in one direction and in the other," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"The economy is mobile. The deficit can also change a little. Both in one direction and in the other," he said answering a question about the deficit forecast for the current year.

He did not specify the range of fluctuations in the volume of the budget deficit.

According to the law on the budget of the Russian Federation, revenues in 2023 are planned in the amount of 26.13 trillion rubles ($288 bln), expenses - 29.05 trillion rubles ($320 bln) and a deficit - 2.92 trillion rubles ($32.1 bln). At the same time, according to the Finance Ministry, the deficit of Russia’s federal budget in January-June amounted to 2.59 trillion rubles ($28.5 bln), having decreased from 3.41 trillion rubles ($37.5 bln) for January-May 2023.

---

