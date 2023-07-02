Turkish forces 'neutralize' 9 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

2 July 2023 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish security forces "neutralized" nine PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The terrorists were targeted by an airstrike in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock last year in April to target the terror group PKK's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by two operations – Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle – launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

