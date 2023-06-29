4.3 magnitude earthquake in Kahramanmaras

29 June 2023 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 hit Kahramanmaras at 8.28 on June 29, 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD) Presidency of Turkiye.

AFAD noted that the epicenter of the quake was in Goksun district of Kahramanmaras and the depth was 6.98 kilometers.

To recall that a magnitude of 7.8 hit the South of Turkiye and North Syria on February 2023. Kahramanmaras was one of the regions that suffered big casualties. According to the official data, totally 59,259 people died and 121,704 were injured in the earthquake in February. The economic damage amounted to $118.8 billion.

