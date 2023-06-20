Azerbaijan to participate in the International Forum of Volunteers in Astana

20 June 2023 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

The International Forum of Volunteers has started in Astana. The event takes place at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. Its symbol was a DNA fragment, personifying the "kindness gene". More than 400 volunteers from different regions of Kazakhstan and 34 countries of the world participate in the forum, Azernews reports.

Yesterday an international volunteer center was opened in the capital. According to Vice Minister Daniyar Kadyrov, 54 projects have been launched this year to support volunteer organizations.

A year ago, the Hub of Central Asian Volunteers was created, to which both Turkiye and Azerbaijan wish to join.

Within two days, 50 foreign speakers will speak about their projects, initiatives and their vision of the volunteer movement.

According to the organizers, the main goal is the development and support of the volunteer movement, the presentation of Kazakhstani experience, the establishment of close ties, the exchange of experience, and the strengthening of interaction in solving accumulated problems both in the regions and at the international level.

