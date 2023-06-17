Türkiye beat Hungary to take their 1st win in 2023 Women's EuroBasket

17 June 2023 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

Türkiye beat Hungary 69-68 to take their first win in the 2023 FIBA Women's EuroBasket on Friday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

In a Group D match in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, the Turkish women sealed the victory after Teaira McCowan's huge block against Hungarian shooting guard Reka Lelik, who attempted a driving layup with two seconds remaining to the final buzzer.

Turkish center McCowan posted a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, as well as a game-winning block.

Turkish shooting guard Sevgi Uzun had 15 points, while Sevval Akalan added 10 points for the winners.

Meanwhile, Hungary was led by Lelik, who racked up 18 points and nine assists, and was the game's top scorer.

Cyesha Goree had 14 points and nine rebounds, while Virag Kiss notched a total of 13 points.

Ranked 11th in the globe, Türkiye have 1-1 win/loss record to top Group D.

Hungary were given their first loss to be in the second spot.

Serbia, who beat Türkiye 71-63 on Thursday, are currently third in the group with a game in hand.

Slovakia are in the fourth position after getting beaten by Hungary 89-67 in a previous match.

Defending champions Serbia will take on Slovakia later Friday.

Türkiye will next face Slovakia to conclude the group phase on Sunday.

---

