5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital

10 June 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

At least five workers died on Saturday in an explosion at a rocket and explosives factory in Türkiye's capital Ankara, according to the country's National Defense Ministry, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"An explosion occurred at the MKE Rocket and Explosives Factory in the Elmadag district of Ankara. As a result of the explosion, five of our workers have been martyred," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that judicial and administrative investigations have been launched into the incident.

The early-morning blast took place at a dynamite production section of the facility, owned by Türkiye's Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE), at around 8.44 a.m. local time (0544GMT), Governor Vasip Sahin told journalists at the site.

He said a "chemical reaction" is thought to have caused the explosion.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was briefed on the incident by National Defense Minister Yasar Guler after the incident, said a statement by the country's Communication Directorate.

Erdogan offered his condolences to the families of the five deceased workers, the statement added.

Deputy Minister of National Defense Alpaslan Kavaklioglu also released a statement on the incident, noting that the explosion had occurred in a "very small building."

"When we look at the camera recordings, there is nothing out of the ordinary until the moment of the explosion. Our workers were carrying out their normal activities, and the explosion happened suddenly," he said.

---

