Kyrgyzstan and Qatar sign bilateral economic documents

7 June 2023 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

Kyrgyzstan and Qatar have signed several bilateral agreements in economic sphere.

The agreements in veterinary and in the sphere of plants were signed, Azernews reports via AKI Press.

The memorandum on agriculture and food security was signed.

The National Banks of two countries signed memorandum of understanding.

16 bilateral documents are expected to be signed in total, including in agriculture, trade, economic and investment spheres, customs and financial sectors.

---

