Fascinating elections, with huge dramas, massive failures and victory of Erdoğan - Israeli journalist talks on elections in Turkiye

Today, the presidential elections runoff in Turkiye ended with a large crowd. The great contest of gaining vote between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main opponent, CHP leader Kemal Kılıcdaroğlu, ends in favor of incumbent President Erdogan with a majority of about 4.4 percent.

It should be noted that in today's elections, people accross the world, public figures, as well as media representatives observed the elections with interest. In the meantime, Shmuel Dean Elmas, correspondent of Israel's Globes news site, shared his thoughts on the election process with Azernews.

"Istanbul became the core of a pan-turkic party this evening, after another victory for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Türkiye and Azerbaijan flags raised next to each other, while grey wolves presented by participants," said Elmas as he watched the elections in Istanbul.

"That was a fascinating elections, with huge dramas, massive failures in the opinion polls and one president Erdoğan who got another five years term. Although 84.3% went to the ballots, after 87.04% in the first round, we can say that president Erdoğan is still the most popular leader in Türkiye," the journalist said.

Shmuel Dean Elmas also opined about the failure of the main opposition party leader in this election.

"About Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, We can say the opposite: he went to three different elections and failed. Moreover, He led a six parties block and totally failed. Why? Because you can't believe that a block with so many different agendas will lead you to the lead in Ankara."

The journalist also touched on the current economic situation in Turkiye as well as interpreting the after-election period in Turkiye.

"From now on, I think Türkiye will have a big commitment like taking more care about the current economic situation, especially raising the Lira against the US dollar. The issue of inflation and the situation of the Central Bank reserves will have to be put in agenda and seriously considered within the five years term," he added.

